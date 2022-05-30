Timeline Artwork, Slijk Ewijk, Gelderland, Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

'Timeline' Artwork by Rob Sweere depict the path of the past, present and future.

At this very place, mammoth teeth have been found during excavations back in 1972. That's proof that mammoths roamed here some 2.3 million years ago! The mammoth teeth incorporated into the artwork are approximately five meters high and form a gate that visitors can walk under.

The artwork lends itself very well to long exposure photography. The elegant path, winding over the flat water, through the curved mammoth teeth to the time capsule.

This photo was taken after sunset during completely cloudy calm weather. Due to the increasingly dark twilight, I did not use an ND filter to get the Long-Exposure effect. The shift function of the Canon lens allowed me to shift the horizon slightly, without converging lines. The lens is also very sharp at f/16 and has a lot of depth of field. I achieved the almost monochrome image by slightly coloring the sky and water in Adobe Lightroom using a linear gradient filter.

The shift function of the Canon lens allowed me to shift the horizon slightly, without converging lines. The lens is also very sharp at f/16 and has a lot of depth of field. I achieved the almost monochrome image by slightly coloring the sky and water in Adobe Lightroom using a linear gradient filter. Due to the lack of detail in the water and the sky, the photo radiates a lot of tranquility. The artwork's design does the rest, with the tusks and time capsule as the highlight.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now