    Benbrook Lake, Fort Worth, Texas, USA
    By Dennis Casey

    I went to this lake to try to shoot lightning during a huge storm in Texas. I had to wait for the rain to let up, and when it did the lightning stopped. The wind then went still, and I was left with this incredible, colorful sunset behind this flooded tree. I call this picture "The Silence Of Dusk."


