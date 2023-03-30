Playa Dominicalito, Dominical, Costa Rica

I traveled to Costa Rica to explore the rainforests and photograph the amazing array of wildlife. Photographing coastal areas has always been a favorite of mine, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to visit Playa Dominicalito, located a few minutes south of Dominical on Costa Rica’s Costanera Highway.

I arrived a few hours before sunset to explore the beach and set up a few compositions so I would be ready when the dramatic light began painting this beautiful seascape. I focused on the small island and searched for leading line elements. Interesting cloud formations arrived just in time for the show to begin.

I like positioning myself in the water to give the view an interesting perspective. My foot found an indentation in the hidden sand at one point, and I began falling. I grabbed my tripod, camera attached and held it high. I ended up in the water, but my camera was saved. I got up, reset my tripod and captured this image. Fortunately, the temperatures in Costa Rica are mild, so being wet wasn’t much of a problem.

Capturing dramatic photos requires luck and, most important, preparation. Understanding the weather and exploring potential shooting locations ahead of time is critical. Spending time at a location will help you discover its hidden treasures, and you will surely be ready to capture that magic moment.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now