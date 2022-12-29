Adirondack High Peaks Sunset, New York, USA

Intense sunset light illuminates the snowy mountains of the Adirondacks on a cold winter day. After a steep and rugged days-long ascent to reach this high perch, I was thrilled to be treated to such a wonderful sunset. Light like this is incredibly fleeting in these mountains. Still, moments like these, where I can be in complete solitude while witnessing the snowy landscape come to life, make the time and effort required to experience and photograph the magic of winter oh so worth it.

