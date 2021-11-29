Shohola Falls in Autumn, Pennsylvania, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Every autumn, New Jersey photographers flock to Sussex County NJ and across the Delaware Rive into Pike County Pennsylvania via Dingmans Ferry Bridge to capture the rivers, lakes, and waterfalls. Located 18 miles northwest of the bridge in Shohola Township is the beautiful Shohola Falls. It is located on Brooks Road off Route 6 next to Shohola Lake. Ample parking is available, and the falls can be easily accessed via a short walk down a primitive stairway and trail.

Photographing waterfalls is best done on a cloudy or overcast day. The low light is ideal for the slower shutter speeds needed to capture moving water. When I arrived in the afternoon, I walked around with my camera in hand and took a few test shots, looking for the compositions I would work later. Once I identified a few shooting positions, I set up my tripod and attached my NiSi circular polarizing filter, which helps reduce the glare on the wet rocks. I began by adjusting my shutter speed to determine the best setting that gives the water a smooth look of motion while maintaining some level of detail. The bright grey sky, which appeared a short distance above the top of the waterfall, was distracting so I tried to frame my shots to eliminate the sky from the composition.

I spent the rest of the afternoon exploring the area on both sides of the Delaware River. The fall colors were near peak, and I came home with a few images that past my initial edit. Working in Adobe Photoshop CC and the Nik Collection by DXO Labs, I was able to fine tune the RAW image to get the results you see here.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now