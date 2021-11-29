Letchworth State Park, Castile, New York, USA

This was taken in Letchworth State Park, New York with my Nikon Z7, Nikon 16-35mm at 22mm, f/16, ISO 31 for 0.5 seconds during sunset. The upper falls flow from the Genesee River with a railroad bridge above. Taken in early October, the fall colors are just beginning to show along the river's edge making for a beautiful pastel scene with the mist from the 40 foot high upper falls rising up into the gorge walls. This was an easy walk to the wall where you can view the falls and should certainly have more fall colors mid October.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now