Festival Of Color, Petite Riviere Saint Francois, Quebec, Canada

In mid-October 2021, I spent a glorious week in the Charlevoix region with friends; we were all there to capture the autumn beauty with our cameras. One morning, we were on top of the Charlevoix Massif, a well-known ski resort. From the top of one of the ski runs is a panoramic view of the St-Laurence River. At 08:10, I took a shot that was published on my LPM portfolio.

Four minutes later, I turned and looked in the opposite direction and was struck by the beautiful scene. All the autumn colors were present, the native trees in beautiful swathes of reds, oranges and golds, contrasting with the deep green of the conifers. Handheld, I took the shot using my long focal lens to capture the image. To compose the picture, I used a 128mm focal length. As usual, to have a perfect histogram, I overexposed by 1 stop.

Looking at this scene reminds me of the autumn glories; I must return to Charlevoix!

