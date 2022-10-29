Kamp Valley, Rappottenstein, Austria

This is an image from a remote region in Austria. It was taken in the valley of the river Kamp in Forest Quarter the north-western region of Lower Austria. Geologically it is part of the Bohemian Massif. The landscape is mostly dominated by rolling hills. The bedrock of acid gneiss and granite is weathered to brown soil. During a hike on a late afternoon in October together with my wife I found this scene with typical moss covered granite rocks along the river bed. The fallen leaves added some appealing autumn colours to my eye.

