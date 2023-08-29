Eilean Donan Castle, Loch Duich, Scotland

A few years ago, I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.
On September 17 at 18:22 I took this shot of the castle. You can see rays of light in the distant background. I took the car and headed to these mysterious rays of light. At 18:48 I took a shot that is published on my LPM portfolio.
Reviewing my images after the shoot, and still staying on Isle of Skye, I was not totally satisfied with my Castle image. I decided to go back the day after, September 18. At 20:00 the tide would be higher showing less debris on the water and the light would be better. So at 20:15 on the 18th, I took a 15 sec exposure shot. This lovely image is published on my LPM portfolio.
My LPM portfolio contains more than 20 images taken in this paradise.
For me, the Scottish Highlands are a real photographers' paradise, now you understand why!
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor