    Reeds and Ice Coins, Blackburn Lake, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada
    By Barbara Levy

    Zen Reeds and Ice Coins

    Last year, before I moved to my new home here on Vancouver Island, I tried to revisit all of my favourite spots to photograph interesting landscapes. During the winter, I really enjoyed exploring different small-scale scenes around the lakes, which were partially frozen.

    This photo was taken on Blackburn Lake at its public access point just off the main road, Fulford-Ganges, heading north out of town. I was intrigued by the zen-like patterns formed by the reeds and what looked to be miniature ice-lily pads floating on dark waters. And, so, while composing my shots, I let my imagination soar beyond the outer limit of EartEarth'sosphere to create intriguing outer-space-like scenes.

