South Georgia Island, South Atlantic Ocean

South Georgia Island lies 1,300 miles from Cape Horn in the cold water of the South Atlantic Ocean. This remote island is uninhabited by humans. It has no airstrip, rescue or other emergency service, nor is there cell or Wi-Fi service.

South Georgia Island has a storied past and played an important role in the history of Antarctic exploration. British polar explorer Sir Earnest Shackleton made the island famous with his Endurance expedition, one of the greatest survival stories of all time.

The whaling industry started in the early 1900s. After South Georgia Island became the world's largest whaling center, the shore-based, commercial whaling and seal industry ended in the mid-1960s with a significant reduction in the number of whale species, making the industry economically unviable. Today it is home to a substantial portion of the world's penguins and a plethora of seabirds and southern elephant and fur seals.

In the incredible weather and light of the South Atlantic Ocean, we were able to photograph the stunning, awe-inspiring, and breathtaking coastline along with the many icebergs of many colors and a variety of sizes that had broken off glaciers in Antarctica and gotten swept towards the shallow continental divide that surrounds the island.

This trip was epic. It's not difficult to lose yourself in its (mostly) unspoiled beauty or come away with a reverence for Antarctic explorers of centuries past. And like many other fragile environments, this island faces many threats necessitating a need for protecting the wildlife and marine environment.

