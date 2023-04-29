Greenwood State Beach, California, USA

The rugged Mendocino Coast of California is a true gem on the Pacific Coast of North America. Narrow winding two-lane highways are the only way to visit this area by land.

On this particular trip, we had three days to relax, and the weather was as quiet and calm as could be wished for.

After a winter of heavy rains over the area, it seemed winter had been turned off with a switch, and summer had instantly arrived in Mid-April. On this day, the morning began cloud-free, and an early morning walk to this spot was uninspiring with blue sky, small waves and a static landscape.

But things changed abruptly shortly before noon when a low cloud bank and fog layer moved in. I grabbed my camera bag for another excursion to Greenwood State Beach. I was beckoned to stop in front of small Greenwood Creek, pushing its light sediment load into the Pacific Ocean in front of a massive rock outcrop. The image had the impression of a tongue reaching out into the Pacific.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now