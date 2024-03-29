Lerici, Liguria, Italy

We are in Liguria in Lerici, in the famous Gulf of Poets, in a location I have wanted to photograph for some time.

It is a location that is not easy to reach because it is located on a cliff overlooking the sea.

This photograph was taken in March at Blue Hour, and, unfortunately, that day, nature did not give me one of the most beautiful sunsets.

During the shooting phase, I tried different shots, also using longer focal lengths, but, in the end, I decided to place this rock in the centre of my image and make it my main subject.

At the same time, however, I also wanted to make the atmosphere as soft and enveloping as possible, so I decided to make a long exposure of 120', managing to create this silky effect on the sea. An effect which, unfortunately, I was unable to recreate in the sky due to the total lack of clouds.

In the post-production phase, I tried to warmly tone my image to create a muffled, dreamlike atmosphere.

