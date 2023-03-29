The Camels, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Travelling through BC's Rogers Pass at dawn, I came across this wonderful, sun-kissed formation known as "The Camels", which I chose to shoot in monochrome with an 830nm infrared-converted Canon R7 with an on-board red filter. I tend to lose a couple of stops with my modifications, but the Canon R7's in-body image stabilization is more than up to the task - this was shot handheld with a 100mm focal length.

And I guess it's maybe less about a photograph and more about photography; I was having such a bad morning when 3 hours into my drive, I stumbled across this just as the sun cleared the peaks southeast of here. And that's all it took - my whole day instantly turned to gold. I know you know what I'm talking about... we all get them, every once in a while - those shots where as soon as you hit the shutter, that inner voice thunders in your head, "THIS is why I do this. THIS is why I get up a 2 am and drive hundreds of kilometres on a wing and a prayer", because lightning does indeed strike, my friends, even under a cloudless morning sky!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now