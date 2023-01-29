Zugspitze, Bavaria, Germany

We spent our holiday in Grainau in Germany on September 2020. This image shows Zugspitze, the highest mountain in the bavarian alps. You can reach the top of the mountain with a cabin car from Leermoos in Austria or with the rack railway Zugspitzbahn from Grainau.

You have a wonderful view of the German and Austrian mountains on the top of the mountain. The picture was taken in the evening after a rainy day. The rain briefly stooped and allowed me the chance to capture it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now