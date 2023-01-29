Zugspitze, Bavaria, Germany

We spent our holiday in Grainau in Germany on September 2020. This image shows Zugspitze, the highest mountain in the bavarian alps. You can reach the top of the mountain with a cabin car from Leermoos in Austria or with the rack railway Zugspitzbahn from Grainau.
You have a wonderful view of the German and Austrian mountains on the top of the mountain. The picture was taken in the evening after a rainy day. The rain briefly stooped and allowed me the chance to capture it.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor