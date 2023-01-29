Crahen Park, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

It was our first good snow of the season, and I went out to one of many local parks to try and capture the falling snow and the trees.

I had hiked all over the park, shooting lots of blowing snow scenes, Then I came upon this one tree that still had its leaves, and they were bright red which contrasted nicely against the falling snow. I also liked how some leaves had fallen onto the snow-covered ground.

I set up my tripod and took several shots with different shutter speeds, trying to capture the snow blowing in the winds. Good timing and change of seasons from fall to winter.

