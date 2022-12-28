Snow In The South Field, Thimbleberry Farm, Northern Virginia, USA

This picture was captured on Thimbleberry Farm (our farm in Northern Virginia) on 22 December 2022. It is one work in my collection of highly photorealistic depictions of certain landscapes on our farm that are taken from the same spot in each of the four major seasons.

The theme of this collection is to capture the same scenes taken from the same vantage point and to marvel at how each season evokes a different set of emotions. In this photo, we watch in wonder as autumn has gently curved from the long sunny, sweaty days of summer to the short, cold, sterile, holiday-strewn stretch of early Winter.

The picture has only minor editing, generally limited to color balance, cropping, white balance and saturation. The heavy snowfall and color desaturation evoke a sense of winter and bitter cold.

