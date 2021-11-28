Lake Lure Autumn Colors, NC, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
It was a perfect day, one whose temperature was cool. There was a chill in the air, a glorious fall day. The leaves were raining, but there were still some clinging to the beautiful Japanese Maple.
I set my camera and tripod up to hopefully catch a cardinal munch on some of the sunflower seeds. They were quicker than I was. I watched and waited for the sun to warm the scene.
The brilliant colors never cease to amaze me. With each season, it is as if the trees are dressing for a grand ball. The winter represents a type of hibernation for them to regroup and decide what to dress in next.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor