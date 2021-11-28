Lake Lure Autumn Colors, NC, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was a perfect day, one whose temperature was cool. There was a chill in the air, a glorious fall day. The leaves were raining, but there were still some clinging to the beautiful Japanese Maple.

I set my camera and tripod up to hopefully catch a cardinal munch on some of the sunflower seeds. They were quicker than I was. I watched and waited for the sun to warm the scene.

The brilliant colors never cease to amaze me. With each season, it is as if the trees are dressing for a grand ball. The winter represents a type of hibernation for them to regroup and decide what to dress in next.

