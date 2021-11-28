    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lake Lure Autumn Colors, NC, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    It was a perfect day, one whose temperature was cool. There was a chill in the air, a glorious fall day. The leaves were raining, but there were still some clinging to the beautiful Japanese Maple.

    I set my camera and tripod up to hopefully catch a cardinal munch on some of the sunflower seeds. They were quicker than I was. I watched and waited for the sun to warm the scene.

    The brilliant colors never cease to amaze me. With each season, it is as if the trees are dressing for a grand ball. The winter represents a type of hibernation for them to regroup and decide what to dress in next.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®