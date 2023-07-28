Buttermere, Lake District, England

During our first vacation to the Lake District, I planned an early morning shot of the Buttermere Lake to capture the sunrise. The drive took about two hours, and as it was summertime, I had to get up really early. However, it was all worth the effort. I found the lake absolutely quiet and deserted, and the sunrise "fired up" the clouds as I had hoped for. However - the black-and-white conversion in the end best captures the serenity of the scenery.

