Llandudno, North Wales

This is an outdoor swimming pool on the Welsh Coast at Llanduno; looking out to sea, it is largely unused.

It struck me that a good minimalist composition was available here if I used a long enough exposure time to stop all the rippling in the water and sea and frame the image with the same amount of handrails on each side, with the central gap leading into more nothingness.

A slightly foggy day helped a lot with this shot.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now