Mill Bay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

An Enchanting Hideaway

Since my family and I moved to Vancouver Island, we've discovered many wonderful hidden gems around our home, thanks to one of our good friends, who has explored the island for many years. This historic landmark—Shawnigan Creek Stone Bridge, built in 1966 by the Garnett family—is one such treasure Pete recommended we visit.

Recently, I've' had to take some time off from photographing after having surgery, so this scene of the old stone arch surrounded by lush green with an enchanting waterfall amidst mossy rocks was a beautiful sight to behold! I felt as if I'd been transported back to England. And, for me, it was the perfect place to rest for a while and feel the healing effects of nature's embrace.

