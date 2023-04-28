Kotagiri, Nilgiris, Tamilnadu, India

Ooty is the most famous tourist destination among all other hill stations in the Niligiri range, Tamilnadu. But, after living in Ooty for a year, I was able to explore not just Ooty but all major destinations within the Nilgiri range. I found Kotagiri (which is about 30km away from Ooty) to be extremely beautiful, especially places where the Niligiri range meets western ghat ranges.

This particular viewpoint is famous as Metupallam's viewpoint, and I shoot this image during the first hour of the day.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now