Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon, USA

Spent a rainy weekend in the Seattle/Oregon area and thought we would make a trip along the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic drive to photograph the waterfalls that blanket the drive. However, after a few hours of getting soaked, we decided to take a break and get something to eat.

After a short but nice lunch at the Multnomah Falls Restaurant and Lounge, we decided to head back up to Seattle, but before we made the trek, we headed back along the scenic drive to capture the waterfalls in between rain squalls.

After photographing Horsetail Falls, I took a second to capture the clouds as they blanketed the cliffs above the waterfalls. The gorge stretches over eighty miles, with the Columbia River winding westward through the Cascade Range.

Taking the drive on a weekend can be a little stressful with all the traffic on a narrow road, and I recommend if you want photographs of just the waterfalls and not 20 to 30 of your closest friends that you have never met in the foreground, then try a weekday.

One of the most famous or photographed is Multnomah Falls, and one of my favorites due to the scenic trail to get down to the falls is Bridal Veil Falls. There are more than a dozen waterfalls that are either just off the scenic drive or a short hike to get to. Additionally, just across the Columbia River on the Washington side, you can find even more waterfalls to photograph in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest region. Do your research and make a weekend out of chasing waterfalls. To capture them all, it will take more than a weekend, so enjoy.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now