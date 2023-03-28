View from Tim’s Bridge, Wellfleet, MA, USA

Early morning dog walk and nice mist on the tidal inlet. The photo was taken from Tim's Bridge, Wellfleet, MA. Tide was in, the wind was non-existent, and mosquitos were out. So mist and monotone were the order of the day.

I find the 28 mm lens is close to perfect for most landscapes. So much so that it's the only camera I generally travel with these days except the iPhone 14 Pro, which, for landscapes, is getting closer to being really useable (IMO).

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now