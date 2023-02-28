Vercelli, Piedmont, Italy

This photograph was taken above Vercelli at a suggestive panoramic point. The mountain that can be seen in the background now at sunset is Monte Rosa, the largest mountain massif in the Alps, the second in height after Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Switzerland, Piedmont and the second highest in Italy.

This peak represents the link between Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, not only a “tres d’union” from a geographical point of view but also from a cultural and traditional point of view. Just think of the Walser traditions of Alagna and Riva Valdobbia in Alta Valsesia and Issime and Gressoney in the homonymous valley. However, the city of Vercelli, framed from above, and Prarolo and the rice fields of the Vercelli area are the places with the best framing of Monte Rosa, a 360-degree view that includes the top of the Matterhorn nearby.

One might think that the areas of Valsesia, such as those mentioned above, could offer suggestive shots. Still, if you want a complete background, it is preferable to go to the neighbouring areas of Vercelli. I recommend capturing Monte Rosa in the evening, in the quiet evening, with a slight underexposure to capture the actual pink colour on its summit.

This photo captures the historic centre of Vercelli from above, the dome of the Cathedral, with the last light. Natural elements make this city more beautiful with an increasingly difficult climate, too hot in summer and harsh in winter. Thank my friends Maria and Piero for their hospitality at this fabulous panoramic terrace.

