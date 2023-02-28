    Search
    Mule Ears, Big Bend National Park, Texas, USA
    By Michele Borgarelli

    The Mule Ears are two volcanic peaks that represent one of the most recognizable landmarks of the Big Bend National Park. They can be seen from different areas.

    This photo was taken from an area next to the Mule Ears spring trail parking lot. That location is best at sunset because the light creates some contrast.

    I was hoping for some clouds, but only a faint clue existed. I took this image thinking of converting it to monochrome from the beginning. I have used a moderate telephoto lens to highlight the structure of the peaks and the desert.

