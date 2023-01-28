Ponte Vecchio View, Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence, Tuscany, Italy

Picture Story

We had come through Switzerland and driven through Tuscany via Umbria to Tivoli in Lazio. The last stopover of our Italy trip in a bright red electric car took us from Orvieto to Florence. If a farewell is tough, one must leave Italy from Florence.

Florence would be our last stop together on this trip through Italy. Arriving at the hotel, we found ourselves in rooms overlooking unappealing walls and buildings. However, the exhaustion of driving did not deter us, as Piazzale Michelangelo was made for taking farewell pictures of Florence. The walk to Piazzale Michelangelo took us from the hotel next to the Uffizi across an uncharming car bridge to the opposite bank up a steep slope. The photo equipment became heavier, and the sun exhausted us even more. Finally, a warm sun greeted us with the last of its summery strength, the arrival of winter already noticeable.

The sun bathed the city's buildings in an ever-changing light through shifting clouds. There were few visitors in the early afternoon of that Friday, so the corner on the parapet at the front right with the best view of the city was free. Images of cityscapes appeared in my mind's eye. The Ponte Vecchio seemed to be made for a photographic city view, which I wanted to make from a series with different exposure levels. In this way, the finest differentiations come best during post-processing.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now