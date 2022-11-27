Summer Afternoon, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

The title of this photo is, "Perfect Summer Afternoon." It was taken on our farm (Thimbleberry Farm) in the summer of 2022. The photo was taken from a kneeling position looking up from the bottom towards the horse barns.

The Queen Anne's Lace in the foreground grounds the photo while the cedars act as leading lines that direct the viewer's eyes to the clouds in the center of the photo. The warm early afternoon light complements the composition of this photo, making it the perfect summer afternoon photo.

