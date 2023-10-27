    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Osturna, Kezmarok District, Presov Region, Slovakia
    By Magdalena Narloch Nalaskowska

    This photo was taken in Slovakia, in the charming village of Osturňa, famous for its beautiful views. From a broader perspective, you can admire the Tatra Mountains. Still, I decided to narrow the frame a bit, focusing on the gentle hills and the tree line, beautifully illuminated by the rising sun. I used a lens with a focal length of 135 mm.

    What I like most about this shot is the combination of heat and cold. On the one hand, we have gold-illuminated leaves on the trees, and on the other hand, the fields and meadows are still covered with frost after a cold night. This phenomenon, however, was, in fact, short-lived - because the increasingly stronger sunlight soon melted the frost, and the scene changed. However, I am glad I captured it in a photo earlier.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®