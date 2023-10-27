Osturna, Kezmarok District, Presov Region, Slovakia

This photo was taken in Slovakia, in the charming village of Osturňa, famous for its beautiful views. From a broader perspective, you can admire the Tatra Mountains. Still, I decided to narrow the frame a bit, focusing on the gentle hills and the tree line, beautifully illuminated by the rising sun. I used a lens with a focal length of 135 mm.

What I like most about this shot is the combination of heat and cold. On the one hand, we have gold-illuminated leaves on the trees, and on the other hand, the fields and meadows are still covered with frost after a cold night. This phenomenon, however, was, in fact, short-lived - because the increasingly stronger sunlight soon melted the frost, and the scene changed. However, I am glad I captured it in a photo earlier.

