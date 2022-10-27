Babcock State Park, Clifftop, WV, USA

I have been to Babcock State Park in West Virginia many times. I was told about a swinging bridge there, but had never seen it. After shooting the traditional grist mill shots that morning, I set out to find it. It is a short bridge, tucked away deep in the woods. When I first approached it I was shooting from the far end in this image. It was ok, but didn't have the wow factor. I looked behind me and saw the yellow tree! So I went across the bridge and shot from that end. The tree is perfectly placed in the center of the bridge. Glad I took the time to look for this bridge. It does feel a bit weird when you walk across it though!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now