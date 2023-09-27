Wichorze, Kuyavian Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

It was a calm evening in May: the weather was windless, the chestnut trees were blooming, the sweet smell of rapeseed was in the air, the fields were green to the horizon, and the sun was setting over the trees - a typical idyllic landscape of the spring Polish countryside. And one thought in my head: let it last!

I often return to this photo because it brings back the most pleasant season for me - spring - with its lush greenery and gentle sun. I took the photo just 40 km from home - sometimes, you don't have to travel far to appreciate the beauty of nature.

