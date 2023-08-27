Tenby Point, Victoria, Australia

After sleeping in and having no way of getting to my planned destination before sunrise, I changed my intentions and headed to an old favourite of mine, Tenby Point. This small paradise space reaches out into Western Port Bay, Victoria, and points north towards the mainland, making it the perfect spot for either sunrises to your right or sunsets to your left.

The coastline here is a mixture of beautiful red rock, yellow sandstone, clean sand, and mangrove swamps. Scattered with ancient Gum trees and an assortment of other flora, it is a haven for various birds and a very peaceful spot to spend a few hours.

Somehow, this area never seems to disappoint me. I have seen it in thick morning fog, bright blue skies, storms and as it was on this morning, still and tranquil.

Today, the tide was heading out, which meant I could get closer to the old remains of the pier. While the sun was still low, it put some colour into the scattered clouds and with very little wind around, an exposure of 2.5 seconds was enough to smooth the very light chop in the water.

I also managed to get a lovely photo of "The Tree", a favourite for many local photographers, but this is another story for another time.

