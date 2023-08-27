Lac Monroe, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, I was hunting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant National Park in mid-October, looking specifically for autumn colours. This well-known region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.

As the altitude of this area is higher than that of Montreal, where I live, I was unsure of the fall foliage status. Fall colours start in late September and peak in mid-October but are affected by temperature, rainfall, and winds.

On my way to the park and just before the entrance, I was struck by the contrast of the beautiful foliage of joined shorelines in the corner covered by clouds. I parked the car and approached the spot.

To compose this image, I set up my tripod and camera with a wide-angle lens and installed an ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface. I envisioned a long exposure to decrease texture on the water surface while increasing reflections and augmenting the impact of the clouds. Once again, I used my live time feature on my camera to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 13 seconds. I enjoy the periods of quiet contemplation during long exposures!

