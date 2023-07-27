Livingston, Park County, MT, USA

Out scouting locations on a windy day for a Blue Buffalo dog food commercial. The spot involved an airedale terrier dog, John, who had been trained to run with wolves. Luckily, the dog got along so well with the semi-trained wolves that he was the honorary 'beta' wolf. This was one of several locations we used. The idea of the spot was that this particular Blue brand, Wilderness, helped your dog to realize his inner 'wolf'. We used John for several other Blue Buffalo spots. He still occasionally runs with his wolf brothers.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now