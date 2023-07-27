Dead Tree, Porlock Marshes, Somerset, England

We were on holiday in Exmoor, Somerset. The weather was quite a mixed bag, with heavy rains in the first days - not perfect for hiking. As an alternative, we decided to have a short evening walk with the kids; a quick check with Komoot offered a promising walk from Porlock Weir through some marshes.

During the walk, we encountered a couple of dead trees in these marshes, which offered some serenity combined with the moody weather. I love to work in black and white - and in this case, I think that quite nicely adds to the simplicity of the scene.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now