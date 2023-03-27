Altai Mountain Range, Bayan Ulgii, Mongolia

This is often believed and discussed; mid-day is never a good time to photograph landscapes. But, in this particular location, when I reached and saw the play of light and shade across the mountain range, colour scheme (against the blue sky) and scaling w.r.f to foreground horses, I immediately thought to capture this one.

I shoot five horizontal images at 116mm with 30% overlapping each other to create this particular Panoramic image.

