Fluorescent Mountains, Hrutfjallstindar, Iceland

Driving through the exquisite landscape formations of Iceland was a thrill beyond expectations. The colors were so extraordinary, appearing to be fluorescent. The clouds and mist formed a perfect backdrop to the natural rock formations, streams and pools.

This mountain grouping was midrange of the mountains in the scope of Iceland, yet, they seemed immense. The challenge was in dealing with the cold, which chilled me right to the bone.

Setting up a tripod and waiting for the light to honor the mountains was another challenge.

