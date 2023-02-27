Brooks Lake, Shoshone National Forest, Dubois, Wyoming, USA

It had been a hot summer, and I was itching to get out of town. I had camped in the area several times, but I wanted something a little different. A friend of mine suggested Brooks Lake Campground in Dubois, Wyoming.

I arrived around 1 pm. It was sweltering hot with little shade. Brooks Lake sits in Shoshone National Forest, nestled between Sublette Peak and Pinnacle Buttes. Bugs swarmed around the small campground. Clouds dipped behind the surrounding mountain peaks. A gentle breeze did little to cool the air, but I didn't care. My cell phone had no signal for the first time in months, and I had nothing to do but watch the clouds.

The Pinnacle Buttes are in the Togwotee Group of the Absaroka Mountain Range of Wyoming. I sat for hours enjoying the summer air and watching the clouds dance behind the peaks. As the evening grew on, the sun dipped behind Sublette Peak. The soft evening light set the Pinnacle Buttes aglow.

