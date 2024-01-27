Little Qualicum Falls, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

Since my family and I moved from our home of 30 years on Salt Spring Island to a much vaster island here in the Pacific Northwest, we've been astounded by the massive scale of the natural landscapes surrounding us.

During the winter, in particular, my photographer brother Michael and I always loved to visit the enchanting waterfalls hidden in the verdant rainforest on Salt Spring with their icy embellishments. And so, this past January, after an unexpectedly heavy snowfall, we made plans to experience the mesmerizing waters of Little Qualicum Falls carving their way through a monumental canyon just over an hour's drive from our home.

The falls are one of the highlights of Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park, one of Vancouver Island's most popular parks. However, when my brother and I arrived toting our tripods and cameras, there were only a handful of enthusiastic visitors, most of whom were looking for the bridge, which spans over the falls and leads you to a spectacular viewpoint where you take in the frothy waters cascading, creating a fabulous plunge pool.

However, I chose to stop and admire the canyon's grandeur, which captivated me with its stunning contrast of greens along the mossy cliff faces and the glacial, turquoise waters with the newly fallen snow and icicles encircling that magnetic pool. I was completely drawn into this display of power and serenity nestled within that rocky citadel, a magnificent wintry vision unfolding as the landscape transformed.

