Gruene Hoelle, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany

We were on vacation in the beautiful Eifel region in Rheinland Pfalz, Germany. There is an area of outstanding natural beauty called the "green hell" (Gruene Hoelle), which we explored during an autumn hike with quite murky weather conditions. The black and white transformation best conveys the 'moodiness' of this hike despite the lack of colour.

The area has some interesting rock formations covered in green moss, which is a nice contrast to the yellow-brown autumn leaves - however, the mist and autumn light was the more predominant feature of that day.

