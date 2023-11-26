Green Carpet, Shefford, Quebec, Canada

In mid-October 2023, my friends invited me to go scouting in the Eastern Townships of Quebec to discover its beauty during the autumn season. Before leaving home, the weather forecast for the area was good: sunshine and partially cloudy.

While driving on Bell Road, I spotted this green carpet bordered by brightly autumn-colored trees leading to the distant mountain peak. So, I stopped the car and parked safely on the side of the road.

The image contained a combination of wonderful colors and layers of mountains topped by a soft textured sky. It was a nice touch to have cows eating grass in the field.

Handheld, I used a 46mm focal length to compose the image.

To have a perfect histogram (ETTR), I overexposed by 1 stop. Doing so allowed my sensor to catch more detail in the brighter zones. During postprocessing in Lightroom, using a sky mask, I set the highlights to -100 and dehaze to +15, which brought out very fine details in the clouds.

Autumn is a gorgeous season for photography. In a couple of weeks, this scene will be white!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now