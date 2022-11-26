River Sabor Lakes, District of Braganca, Portugal

Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro, in particular the district of Bragança, is one of the last strongholds of impressive wild and natural landscapes in Portugal.

The Sabor River, which rises in Zamora, Spain and flows into the Douro River, in Portugal, crossing the district of Bragança was, until the construction of the Baixo Sabor dam in 2016, a free river from source to mouth. The landscape was rugged and wild. The human presence was scarce and discreet.

The construction of the Baixo Sabor dam profoundly, and perhaps negatively, affected the river ecosystems but created large lakes that, in landscape terms, can give us a perception and feeling of the grandeur of nature. Man is expected to remain in tune with nature, now no longer wild, but modified by human intervention.

In November of this year, I took a tour of the Alfândega da Fé region. In the village of Picões, I went up to the top, where there is a small chapel. The sky was full of clouds, but a ray of sunlight hit the nearest trees. The afternoon was calm. The water was a wonderful tone of turquoise blue. The Hasselblad H3D's extraordinary sensor has captured every subtlety of this grandiose landscape.

