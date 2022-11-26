Pendleton Lower Waterfall, West Virginia, USA

This is the lower Pendleton waterfall in Blackwater State Park. The fall is one of the most challenging to reach since it requires going down a steep, not easy-to-find trail.

There are two waterfalls there. This is the lower one. The upper is easier to reach. When I arrived the sky was cloudy but after an hour it cleared up.

I used a circular polarized and 6-stop ND filter to get this image.

