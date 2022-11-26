Looking Up, Gunnison National Forest, Colorado, USA

I had been looking for a good spot to capture a classic 'look up' picture.

That morning I was traveling along the Kebler Pass in Colorado and had stopped to take a hike into the forest. When I got back closer to where I had parked, I noticed a tall grove of aspen trees that looked promising.

People say that you are supposed to lay on the ground for this type of photograph, but I wanted to make sure everything was as sharp as possible. So, I mounted my camera on my tripod. There is no center pole on my tripod, so I extended the legs and lowered the camera as close to the ground as possible.

My camera screen flips out, but not completely. So, I still had to get pretty low to the ground to frame up the composition and make sure I was capturing a good sunburst.

