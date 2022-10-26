Breuil Cervinia, Lago Blu, Italy

This photograph was taken at the Blue Lake of Cervinia in early October. The colors were not yet at their maximum brilliance but we can still deduce the passage from summer to autumn through this red of the epilobes, summer flowers that have faded already at the beginning of September. And these romantic colors frame the majestic Matterhorn in a wonderful off-season morning finally free of crowds and noises.

An image taken with Nikon D5200 and Nikkor 18-55mm lens with autumn color scene mode, to emphasize this frame. Around it contemplation and deep nostalgia, deep melancholy. And it is precisely in those moments that, however, melancholy becomes a precious friend together with loneliness. The succession of memories of days spent all together while now the path is increasingly difficult and tortuous.In these moments, photography becomes the best therapy, a great consolation: by photographing the most beautiful emotions are captured, you can breathe pure air, contemplate the wonderful landscape.

Here's how to get a clear view of autumn. This is why autumn is the best season to dedicate yourself to photography. Autumn colors give deep peace to the soul, especially in the beauty of the mountains. I highly recommend walking around the entire path around the Blue Lake, it will give beautiful shots through its magical colors, and I also recommend to stop not only where the Matterhorn is reflected in the water but also at the point where this photo was taken, at the end of the path just to be able to pick these beautiful flowers in summer and in autumn the bright red hue in the foreground.

