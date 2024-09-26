Ruataniwha Inlet, Collingwood, Golden Bay, New Zealand

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

I had to stop, reverse, find a place to park and walk back to set up to capture it. I have revisited this location on numerous occasions to see if I could capture it in a variety of settings. That proved to be quite difficult as the outer reaches of the inlet are quite a way from the entrance and the centre and the last to be affected by tidal movement. Getting the right tide with this level of water in it and the right time and light is not easy to determine or arrange to happen at the same time.

No matter how many times I have been back, THIS image is my all-time favourite from this location.