Looking Glass Arch, La Sal, Utah, USA

This long exposure image was taken just after this month's New Moon. Recent clearing rain storms left Southern Utah with a particularly clear night sky.

Looking Glass Arch is located 25 miles south of Moab, Utah. The Milky Way's remote, dark location and late summer position have always been a favorite composition for me to photograph. This dark sky location offers me the chance to use an LED light panel to illuminate the Arch. I'm using a Fotoiox Bi-color adjustable panel to gently paint the structure.

Throughout the 16-image stack, the accumulated light and contrast of the dark sky combine to produce a dynamic final image. I use Starry Landscape Stacker for the image stack processing and Topaz Denoise and Sharpen for the final post-processing.

