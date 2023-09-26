    Search
    Looking Glass Arch, La Sal, Utah, USA
    By Bryan Haile

    This long exposure image was taken just after this month's New Moon. Recent clearing rain storms left Southern Utah with a particularly clear night sky.

    Looking Glass Arch is located 25 miles south of Moab, Utah. The Milky Way's remote, dark location and late summer position have always been a favorite composition for me to photograph. This dark sky location offers me the chance to use an LED light panel to illuminate the Arch. I'm using a Fotoiox Bi-color adjustable panel to gently paint the structure.

    Throughout the 16-image stack, the accumulated light and contrast of the dark sky combine to produce a dynamic final image. I use Starry Landscape Stacker for the image stack processing and Topaz Denoise and Sharpen for the final post-processing.

