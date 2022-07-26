Diamond Beach, Nusa Pendia, Bali, Indonesia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Nusa Penida, is a small island comes under (administration wise) Bali state, Indonesia. It is famous for its natural beauty. It has some of the most pristine sea beaches and one of the most famous is Diamond beach.

There is one particular view point from this Diamond beach, which calls as Jogglo VIew point from where you can see thousand (local calls it) islands extending in Bali sea. It was one of such island (which's shape refer to tortoise) I captured during the dawn.

I used a 4 stops ND filter to a longer exposure and try to create the dramatic cloudscape as well as smoothening the sea.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now