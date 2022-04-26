Kala Patthar, North Sikkim, SIkkim, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

North Sikkim has several higher Himalayan terrain with splendid landscapes, Kala Patthar is one of them. It was during March'21 I visited for the first time to Kala Patthar and immediately fall in love with the beauty of this location.

I shoot this one when, I was traveling towards Gurudongmar lake from Kala Patthar. I used my tele lens at 300mm. I try to focus on the rugged terrain of north Sikkim in particular and I guess moody weather across the terrain enhance the beauty overall.

