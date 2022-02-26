Middle Fork Snoqualmie River, North Bend, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Around milepost 8, the Middle Fork road passes a small pond. During January's snow event here in Washington, USA a trip up the river valley found the pond completely frozen over. The road itself was buried under over a foot of snow, and almost impassable despite a 4x4 equipped with snow tires! While attempting to drive to trailheads further up, on arriving at the pond I noticed this potential image of ice bubbles, and was attracted by the loops they'd formed around a refrozen small hole in the ice.

At this point we almost got stuck in the snow so, deciding discretion was the better part of valor, we retreated and parked, before walking back a quarter mile. A very hesitant walk down a steep verge of packed and icy snow got me into a position to take this abstract hand-held. I needed all hands and feet to stay upright on the icy slope, so a tripod was out of the question!

